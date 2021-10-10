Tyson Fury delivered an gripping 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight crown ​​at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Twenty months since Fury dethroned Wilder, the Gypsy King demonstrated his determination and resilience once more to extend his undefeated professional record to 32 fights.

Fury dropped Wilder in a thrilling third, only to witness Wilder recover as the Briton found himself forced to climb off the canvas twice the very next round, surviving a dangerous onslaught from the Bronze Bomber.

But this proved to be the last consequential attack Wilder was able to launch, despite hanging on in the middle rounds, the fight eventually became too much for the American.

Fury sent Wilder crashing back to the canvas in the 10th, before delivering a final decisive right hand in the 11th round to end Wilder’s resistance.

“It was a great fight, worthy of the best trilogies,” Fury said in the immediate aftermath.

“I will not make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money. I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best. Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver.

“He caught me twice in the fourth round, but I was never thinking, ‘Oh, this is over”.

“He shook me, put me down, but that’s boxing, and that’s life as well. It’s not how many times you get knocked down. You’ve got to keep fighting and keep moving forward."

