Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium.

Nearly 96,000 fans descended on the national stadium to see Fury defend his titles in a long-awaited fight against Whyte, but a brutal uppercut in the last seconds of the sixth round brought the contest to an end.

Ad

Whyte opted for a southpaw stance in round 1 as he attempted to unsettle the champion, but the challenger began cautiously and a few smart jabs and combinations gave Fury the edge. A switch of stances in the second - Fury opting for southpaw and Whyte orthodox - saw much of the same with Fury keeping Whyte at arm's length. And some quick hands from Fury gave him round three too.

Boxing Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: The road to the biggest British fight in history YESTERDAY AT 12:48

The 34-year-old Whyte - aware that he was behind on all scorecards and already tiring - threw a couple of wild shots in rounds 4, 5 and 6, and while Fury was unable to capitalise in rounds 4 and 5, the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ unleashed a devastating right uppercut to send the challenger sprawling to the canvas.

Whyte attempted to get to his feet to beat the count but referee Mark Lyson waved the fight off.

Dillian Whyte reacts to being knocked out by Tyson Fury during the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England Image credit: Getty Images

Boxing Tokyo Olympians Price and Artingstall sign pro deals 03/04/2022 AT 15:11