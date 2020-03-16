Yafai and McGrail qualify spots for Tokyo 2020

Yafai defeated Russian Rasul Saliev by unanimous decision to seal qualification at the first attempt.

Speaking after his win, he said: "I always give my best and today, I showed that. I'm buzzing to come out with the win and my ticket to Tokyo 2020."

The 27-year-old from Birmingham was not the only GB boxer to taste success on day three of the qualifying event, though, with McGrail also booking his spot at Tokyo 2020.

McGrail, who beat the Czech Republic's Kevin Godla in the 52-57kg category, said: "I knew in the back of my mind I was good enough, and now I can tell people I'm actually going to the Olympics."

Earlier in the day Charley Davison celebrated victory in her opening bout, beating Ireland's Carly McNaul by unanimous decision in the women's 48-51kg category.

The 26-year-old only returned to the sport 18 months ago after a seven-year break to give birth to three children but she came through her contest with flying colours at the Copper Box.

"I think I boxed well considering I haven't done it in a while competitively," she said. "I have only had spars in training but that's totally different to doing it for real, especially at an Olympic qualifier.

"I felt I could have been sharper, but I think the nerves were there a little bit. I'm always hard on myself and you've always got to improve on things, you never stop learning.

"My dad, my kids and my coaches were all watching. I think I had around 20 people back home all huddled in my living room watching me on the big screen."

But Davison will have to wait to secure her berth at Tokyo 2020 after it was announced the event would be suspended following Monday night's session because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from the IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) said: "In light of significant recent changes in the Coronavirus situation and growing concerns relating to the welfare of athletes, officials, staff and volunteers, the IOC's Boxing Task Force (BTF) has taken the decision to cancel the rest of the Road to Tokyo Boxing Qualifier from Tuesday 17 March 2020.

"The decision has been made in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifying event amid the increasing global travel restrictions and quarantine measures which are impacting on the travel plans of athletes, teams and officials and affecting their ability to return home."