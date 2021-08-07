Galal Yafai used to laugh when his coaches told him he would become Olympic champion but his performance to win Team GB's first boxing gold at Tokyo 2020 was no joke.

From a medal quantity perspective, it's been a banner Games for Britain's boxers - the six podium finishes they will end with is the most since Antwerp 1920 - but that gold had proved elusive until the final Saturday of the event at the Kokugikan Arena.

Karriss Artingstall, Frazer Clarke, Ben Whittaker and Pat McCormack all left with silver or bronze but the more unheralded flyweight Yafai darted his way through the rounds with stoppage and split decision wins to reach the final, where Carlo Paalam of the Philippines lay in wait.

The Birmingham brawler set his stall out early, knocking Paalam to the canvas in the first round and his aggressive, front-foot style eventually earned him a split decision win on the judges' scorecards (4-1).

A lifelong dream was fulfilled Yafai was given a reminder that your coach is always right.

"Olympic champion man, it's crazy," he grinned after a triumph broadcast live on Eurosport and Discovery+.

"You don't really get much of a smile out of me but I'm over the moon.

"Being Olympic champion is something I've always wanted to do. I've worked hard, I took up boxing and thank god it worked out for me.

"If someone had told me I'd be Olympic champion when I was working at Land Rover six years ago, I'd laugh at them.

"But to be fair all the coaches tell me, 'Galal you're going to be Olympic champion' and I say 'no chance', I'd just say 'na' they're just saying that to be nice to me, they're my coaches. They were right."

Yafai's story - from working in a Land Rover factory shifting boxes to Olympic champion within six years - is a triumph of perseverance and hard work.

The 28-year-old did what older brother Kal, who lost in the last 16 of the flyweight competition at Beijing 2008, couldn't and his shiny new Olympic gold medal will surely give him bragging rights at family dinners.

Both Kal, and the third Yafai brother Gamal, have won titles at professional level and Galal admits the long-term aim is to emulate the exploits of his supportive older siblings.

"Obviously everyone wants to turn pro - I've been an amateur for a long time, two Olympic Games, I'm Olympic champion now," said Yafai, who exited at the last 16 stage at Rio 2016.

"It's a big thing everyone wants to do but for now I'm going to have a rest, spend time with family and friends, soak it all in and enjoy it.

"Olympic champion, world champion would be a brilliant thing for me but this means everything at the moment - Olympic champion.

"My friends, family, brothers will be over the moon. Everyone back in Birmingham, the support I've had has been ridiculous, I just want to say a big thanks to everyone who has supported me.

"Me and my brothers are not really competitive. They want me to do better than them. When people ask who's the best brother, they say Galal. I probably disagree but I'll take it.

"Whenever I do anything good, it impacts the whole family. Now I'm Olympic champion, it looks great on them, which I'm happy for.

"When Kal does well or Gamal does well, it looks great on me. We're close-knit brothers and hopefully they can celebrate this with me too."

Yafai admits that lockdown delaying his Olympic dream for 12 months was a tough pill to swallow but the destination at the end of the journey made it all worthwhile.

And while his long-term future will be sorted out in time, Yafai knows exactly what he wants to do now the Olympics are over.

"I don't want to think about boxing any more now - I want a rest and I want some food," he added. "Maybe a nice Five Guys! A few chips and burgers. Nothing healthy!"

It's fair to say he's more than earned it.

