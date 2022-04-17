British Superbikes

2022 British Superbike Championship - Glenn Irwin wins first British Superbike treble of his career at Silverstone

Glenn Irwin won the first British Superbike treble of his career at Silverstone to lead the championship. Irwin crossed the line as the comfortable winner by just under a second. He holds a lead of 29 points over OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde ahead of the second round at Oulton Park. It is the perfect start for Irwin in his bid to win the 2022 British Superbike Championship title.

