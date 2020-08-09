Andrew Irwin beats brother Glenn to double up at Donington

Andrew Irwin pipped brother Glenn to claim a second win of the weekend at Donington on Sunday.

The result represented a second one-two for the pair ahead of the final race of the weekend at 16:30, and leaves Andrew on 50 points, some 10 points clear of brother Glenn in the overall standings.

Glenn Irwin had led for the lion’s share of the race, but the younger Irwin brother, Andrew, capitalised on a mistake during the last lap to make a decisive move and seal the win.

Jason O’Halloran, who finished third, was not happy with an incident at the final chicane, where the Irwin brothers ran off the track, before coming back on.

“I am frustrated with that last chicane you know. The track limits are there for a reason, and if you are not going to implement a penalty, then I am not sure what they are there for," said O'Halloran.

“You know they came back on the tack and they hindered my exit and they still keep their positions, so I am fairly frustrated.”

Kyle Ryde finished fourth, with Danny Buchan and Tarran Mackenzie fifth and sixth.

RACE TWO RESULT:

Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing)

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.194s

Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.288s

Kyle Ryde (Buildbase Suzuki) +1.035s

Danny Buchan (Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki) +1.411s

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) +3.557s

Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +3.817s

Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +4.156s

Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +5.437s

Héctor Barberá (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +5.757s

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) 50

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) 40

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) 26

Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 24

Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) 21

Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 18

Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 18

Kyle Ryde (Buildbase Suzuki) 13

Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) 12

Danny Buchan (Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki) 11

