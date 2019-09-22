Redding dominated the first race from pole position and was never headed, but the second proved a trickier affair with Luke Stapleford and Josh Brookes both leading before the tournament leader took control at the halfway stage.

Watch British Superbikes live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

A safety car stopped the action early in the first race as Ryan Vickers crashed out but thankfully he was able to get back to his feet.

That didn’t halt Redding, who saw one of his title rivals, Tommy Bridewell, crash out during the race.

Video - Bridewell and Iddon suffer big crashes during Race 1 00:42

The big question was whether Josh Brookes could finish in second as he came under increased pressure from Stapleford and Jason O'Halloran but managed to finish behind Redding.

Video - Scott Redding wins Race 1 at Assen 01:15

Race 2 saw Stapleford get off to the best start and though Redding briefly took the lead, the 2015 British Supersport Champion soon re-established command, only for Josh Brookes to take control, an advantage he held until just before the mid-point.

With Redding from this point onwards retaining the lead, there was an intense battle for second place which ultimately saw Bridewell and Danny Buchan finish on the podium with Brookes pushed back into fourth position, leading him to lose vital ground on the overall standings.