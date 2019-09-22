Redding was on pole and had little trouble leading from the front for the entirety.

A safety car stopped the action early on as Ryan Vickers crashed out but thankfully he was able to get back to his feet.

That didn’t halt Redding, who saw one of his title rivals, Tommy Bridewell, crash out during the race.

Video - Bridewell and Iddon suffer big crashes during Race 1 00:42

The big question was whether Josh Brookes could finish in second as he came under increased pressure from those behind them.

Some aggressive riding briefly got Luke Stapleford into second before then Jason O’Halloran pushed hard later on.

In the end Brookes was able to power through and finish second as Redding moves top of the standings by just two points.