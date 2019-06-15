The Ducati rider clocked 1:24.971 to pip teammate Josh Brookes by seventh thousandths of a second. Jason O’Halloran (Yamaha) was third.

Mackenzie (Yamaha) came off his bike at Clearways, skidding along the track and vanishing under the tyre barrier. The session was immediately red flagged.

After a three-minute delay, he was recovered and carted into an ambulance via a stretcher.

"Initial reports were loss of consciousness for Tarron," race director Stuart Higgs told Eurosport. "Tarron has now regained consciousness, is talking to the medics and is being taken by ambulance to the medical centre."

Mackenzie is third in the BSB standings on 108 points, behind Ducati duo Redding (115) and Tommy Bridewell (109).