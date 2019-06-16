Brookes started second on the grid behind Scott Redding but the start of the race saw drama as the latter began terribly, dropping way down the grid due to a poor tyre selection.

That allowed Tommy Bridewell and Dan Linfoot to take advantage as they moved into the top positions and took control of the race.

Bridewell looked set to secure victory but right at the end things fell apart a bit as Brookes powered through the rest of the pack to take victory.

It was a hugely impressive display from Australian Brookes, who takes the win in the first of the BSB Triple Crown, a new event comprising of two races at Brands Hatch, Knockhill and Snetterton.

Bridewell had to eventually settle for third with Linfoot in second but Oxford Racing Ducati rider moves into the lead in the overall standings.

He is now ten points ahead of Redding who took the fastest lap and will start on pole for Race 2.

