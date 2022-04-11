When does the 2022 British Superbike Championship season begin?

The first race of the season will take place on the weekend of 15th-17th April 2022.

Ad

How to watch 2022 British Superbike Championship?

British Superbikes Mackenzie claims British Superbike Championship with brilliant trio of race wins 17/10/2021 AT 17:50

Every race will be available live on Eurosport and discovery+ with the best of the action and instant highlights across social media.

Format

There will be 11 rounds of racing over the course of the season with the first eight making up the ‘regular’ season and the final three races known as the ‘Showdown’.

The top eight riders from the regular season compete in the Showdown for the championship.

Race weekend

Friday:

Practice 1

Practice 2

Saturday:

Practice 3

Qualifying: - Session 1 - All riders; Session 2 - Riders 20-10 Knocked Out; Session 3 - Top 10 Shootout

Sunday:

Warm Up

Race 1

Race 2

Scoring

Position Points 1st 25 2nd 20 3rd 16 4th 13 5th 11 6th 10 7th 9 8th 8 9th 7 10th 6 11th 5 12th 4 13th 3 14th 2 15th 1

In addition, podium points are awarded during the regular season (five points for a win, three for second and one for third).

During the Showdown, the eight riders are awarded a starting total of 1000 points, plus their podium points earned. These riders then score points in the usual manner over these three races. No additional podium points are awarded during these final races.

Championship favourites

Tom Sykes

The 2013 Superbike World Championship winner returns to the British Superbike Championship for the first time since 2008, when he finished 4th. He has had 18 podiums and five wins from 55 BSB starts, and will ride for MCE Ducati in 2022. His team-mate will be 2020 BSB champion Josh Brookes.

Leon Haslam

2018 BSB winner Haslam returns to the championship with a record of 102 podiums and 46 wins from 192 starts. Having finished 13th in the 2021 Superbike World Championship, the 38-year-old - competing on a VisionTrack Kawasaki – will start as one of the favourites.

Tarran Mackenzie

The defending champion - and son of three-time BSB champion Niall Mackenzie - collected 10 of his 13 wins in his four-year BSB career. He returns on a McAMS Yamaha alongside Jason O'Halloran, who finished 3rd last year. However, a suspected ankle fracture suffered during testing at Silverstone for Mackenzie could derail his title defence.

Jason O'Halloran

O'Halloran has finished 10th, 2nd and 3rd since a year in Superbike World Championship in 2018, and collected 11 wins on his way to 3rd spot last year. Should Mackenzie’s suspected fracture rule him out of the opening round or rounds, it could prove pivotal.

Riders, teams and bikes

1 Tarran Mackenzie (GBR) McAMS Yamaha - Yamaha YZF-R1

2 Glenn Irwin (GBR) Honda Racing UK - Honda CBR1000RR-R

4 Dan Linfoot (GBR) iForce BMW - BMW M 1000 RR

5 Dean Harrison (GBR) Dao Racing Kawasaki - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

7 Ryan Vickers (GBR) FHO Racing BMW - BMW M 1000 RR

10 Joe Sheldon-Shaw (GBR) NP Motorcycles BMW - BMW M 1000 RR

11 Rory Skinner (GBR) FS-3 Racing Kawasaki - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

12 Luke Mossey (GBR) TAG Racing Honda - Honda CBR1000RR-R

13 Takumi Takahashi (JAP) Honda Racing UK - Honda CBR1000RR-R

14 Lee Jackson (GBR) FS-3 Racing Kawasaki - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

16 Luke Hopkins (GBR) Black Onyx Security Honda - Honda CBR1000RR-R

18 Andrew Irwin (GBR) Synetiq BMW Motorrad - BMW M 1000 RR

21 Christian Iddon (GBR) Buildbase Suzuki - Suzuki GSX-R1000R

22 Jason O'Halloran (AUS) McAMS Yamaha - Yamaha YZF-R1

25 Josh Brookes (AUS) MCE Ducati - Ducati Panigale V4R

27 Bjorn Estment (RSA) Powerslide/Catfoss Suzuki - Suzuki GSX-R1000R

28 Bradley Ray (GBR) RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha - Yamaha YZF-R1

31 Sam Cox (GBR) NP Motorcycles BMW - BMW M 1000 RR

34 Liam Delves (GBR) Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

44 Dan Jones (GBR) iForce BMW - BMW M 1000 RR

46 Tommy Bridewell (GBR) Oxford Products Racing Ducati - Ducati Panigale V4 R

52 Danny Kent (GBR) Buildbase Suzuki - Suzuki GSX-R1000R

55 Leon Jeacock (GBR) Specsavers Suzuki - Suzuki GSX-R1000R

60 Peter Hickman (GBR) FHO Racing BMW - BMW M 1000 RR

65 Josh Owens (GBR) Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

66 Tom Sykes (GBR) MCE Ducati - Ducati Panigale V4R

68 Tom Neave (GBR) Honda Racing UK - Honda CBR1000RR-R

69 Chrissy Rouse (GBR) Crowe Performance BMW - BMW M 1000 RR

77 Kyle Ryde (GBR) RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha - Yamaha YZF-R1

79 Storm Stacey (GBR) Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

83 Danny Buchan (GBR) Synetiq BMW Motorrad - BMW M 1000 RR

88 Ryo Mizuno (JAP) Honda Racing UK - Honda CBR1000RR-R

89 Fraser Rogers (GBR) iForce BMW - BMW M 1000 RR

91 Leon Haslam (GBR) Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

2022 race calendar

April 15 – 17 - Silverstone National

- Silverstone National April 30 – May 2 - Oulton Park

- Oulton Park May 20 – 22 - Donington Park National

- Donington Park National June 17 – 19 - Knockhill

- Knockhill July 22 – 24 - Brands Hatch GP

- Brands Hatch GP Aug 12 – 14 - Thruxton

- Thruxton Aug 27 – 29 - Cadwell Park

- Cadwell Park Sept 9 – 11 - Snetterton 300

- Snetterton 300 Sept 23 – 25 - Oulton Park

- Oulton Park Sept 30 – Oct 2 - Donington Park GP

- Donington Park GP Oct 14 – 16 - Brands Hatch GP

British Superbikes Huge drama as Mackenzie and Bridewell almost crash out 17/10/2021 AT 15:18