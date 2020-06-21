British Superbike rider Ben Godfrey dies after crash on track day

British Superbike rider Ben Godfrey has died after a crash at Donington Park.

The 25-year-old was taking part in a No Limits Track Days event.

A statement from the company read: “During the second advanced group session of our No Limits Track day today at Donington Park, Ben Godfrey, 25, collided with another bike on the approach to Redgate and fell from his machine.

“Tragically, he suffered serious injuries and despite immediate medical assistance trackside, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.”

Godfrey took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year and had been set to compete in the 2020 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup this summer.

Fellow British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin wrote on Facebook : "Rest in peace Ben Godfrey. Gone way too soon.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and team.”

