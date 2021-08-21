Peter Hickman produced a superb ride to claim victory at Cadwell Park, but the British Superbikes race saw a spectacular crash involving championship contender Tarran Mackenzie.

Glenn Irwin made a brilliant start from pole and looked excellent for the first half of the race, but he began to struggle - he came into the race with concerns over a shoulder - and was passed by Hickman with seven laps remaining.

Championship leader Jason O’Halloran made the jump on Irwin one lap later, but he was unable to get to grips with Hickman.

“It was a good race,” O’Halloran told Eurosport.

I knew I had to get to the front. It was a little bit difficult in the first part of the race. We are all fast in different areas of the track.

“I look forward to tomorrow. Hopefully we can improve the bike a little bit tonight and be a bit stronger for Race 2.”

While it was an excellent effort from Hickman, the big talking point was the huge crash involving Mackenzie on lap nine.

The race was brought forward due to a poor weather forecast, but there was rain before the start and Mackenzie was thrown from his Yamaha in spectacular fashion after his rear wheel caught the grass.

Mackenzie was able to walk away from the spectacular flip, but his failure to finish and O’Halloran’s second place saw the gap between the two grow to 74 points.

Hickman’s win was the first in the British Superbike Championship for FHO Racing, and he was delighted to deliver it at Cadwell.

“It has been well documented we have had a bad run of luck," Hickman said. "That race ran absolutely perfect.

“I am so happy for the FHO Racing team. To actually get the first win for the team is mega. And to do it on home soil, the team is 10 minutes down the road, it is mega. It is so cool.”

---

