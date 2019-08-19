A furious Redding squared up to Irwin after the collision at Cadwell Park, with replays suggesting the Northern Irishman was at fault.

Video - Furious Redding squares up to Irwin after crash 00:42

British Superbikes authorities have hit Irwin with two penalty points, taking his total to five and meaning he will be demoted to last on the grid in the next outing on September 7.

Irwin appeared to apologise immediately on the off-track grass, while he also took to social media to express his regret.

"Andrew Irwin has been penalised with 2 penalty points for contact causing a crash (with Scott Redding in BSB Race 2)," read a statement from Race Direction.

"With existing penalty points accumulated (5) an additional penalty of starting the next race from the back of the grid is also applied."

The incident saw Redding slip to second in the riders' championship as Race Two winner Josh Brookes established a 12-point advantage.