Hector Barbera began the race on pole, the first of his BSB career, but Redding quickly moved into the lead.

Xavi Fores climbed into second before Josh Brookes barged Barbera out of his path, sending the Spaniard well down the pack into seventh on the second lap.

Barbera's difficult afternoon was compounded when crashed out on the Old Hairpin on Lap 10, tipping over and sliding off into the gravel. His frustration, smashing his arms into the ground beneath him, was evident. Two laps later, Jason O'Halloran saw his race end in similar circumstances at Coppice.

Brookes dropped down into fifth when his rear wheel started to lift, allowing Fores, Tarran Mackenzie and Tommy Bridewell to take up second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Elsewhere, Keith Farmer suffered a horrible crash on lap 24, flying into the air before rolling off course as the bike rolled over him, but he was thankfully able to crawl away.

At the death, as all eyes were on Redding crossing the finish line, Bridewell snatched third from Mackenzie with Fores in second. Redding now tops the overall standings on 115 points, followed by Bridewell (109) and Mackenzie (108).