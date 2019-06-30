Redding got off to a perfect start as he led out from Race 1 winner Danny Buchan and Tarran Mackenzie.

It looked set to be a memorable clash between Buchan and Redding until the former crashed out which allowed the latter to go back into the lead.

Redding rode out to secure victory with Mackenzie in second and Tommy Bridewell completing the podium.

There was a late red flag as Bradley Ray suffered a mechanical.

The result means that Redding moves back to the top of the standings on 176 points, four points ahead of Bridewell.

RACE 1 REPORT

Danny Buchan took his first ever British Superbikes win in a damp Race 1 at Knockhill.

The FS-3 Kawasaki rider managed to hold off Scott Redding and Xavi Fores – two former MotoGP riders – to keep top spot on the podium.

In the end it was a comfortable win, as he held off Redding by six more than six seconds.

And it came after championship contender Tarran Mackenzie came off after clipping the kerb on lap 13.

The win means Tommy Bridewell maintains a slim lead at the top of the standings.