The 26-year-old has experience with BMW, winning the National Superstock 1000 with the team in 2016 and has been racing in the Pirelli National 1000 Superstock series on a BMW Motorrad S1000RR.

“I’d like to thank TAS Racing, BMW, and obviously my Bathams Racing team for allowing me to take up this opportunity," he said.

"Donington is only ten minutes from my house and a track I love racing at, so it couldn’t have come at a better time and a better place to jump back on a Superbike.

“The all-new Tyco BMW S1000RR is similar in many areas to my Superstock bike, including the K-Tech Suspension, so that’s a good starting point.

"I’m really looking forward to being back with the TAS guys, as quite a lot of the personnel are the same as when I last rode for them. It should be good fun.”