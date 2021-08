British Superbikes

BSB - Jason O'Halloran wins Sunday's final race at Cadwell Park as Peter Hickman secures second

Jason O'Halloran won the last race at Cadwell Park on Sunday evening. The late race saw Glenn Irwin start promisingly before O'Halloran launched a late attack to take first place, with second and third going to Peter Hickman and Tommy Bridewell respectively on Sunday afternoon at the latest round of BSB.

