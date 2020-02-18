Eurosport
PBM Ducati's Brookes and Iddon reveal 2020 livery
Paul Bird Motorsoport (PBM) launched their 2020 livery at London's Shard skyscraper.
The defending champions of the Bennetts British Superbike title revealed the design with their line-up of Christian Iddon and Josh Brookes.
The team are due to test their bike officially for the first time in Spain at Monteblanco.
PBM won last year through Scott Redding, with retained rider Brookes finishing five points behind him in the overall classification.