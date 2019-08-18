Scott Redding was in 10th position early on, while Tommy Bridewell was able to move into third place just after.

Watch race two from Cadwell Park live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

There was a crash in the formative stages of the race when Dan Linfoot slipped off, but thankfully he did not appear seriously injured.

Josh Brookes held onto the lead from Buchan in second, but Christian Iddon started to move up the pack into fourth place.

Redding moved into seventh around a third of a way into the race as he closed in on the leading pack, and made it into fifth on lap eight, before finishing in fourth after a mistake from Iddon.

A neat move from Buchan on lap 11 allowed him to usurp Brookes for the lead.

In one of the least dramatic races of the season so far, Buchan was able to settle into his lead relatively unchallenged to claim victory.