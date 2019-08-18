On the second lap, Redding and Irwin exchanged a full and frank set of opinions on the grass after colliding.

Tommy Bridewell led away from pole position, with Brookes in second and Danny Buchan in third.

On Lap 11, the top four of Bridewell, Brookes, Buchan and Christian Iddon remained intact in a day marked by a lack of overtaking at the top.

However, Brookes eventually made his move, taking the lead and holding off Bridewell for the victory.

Race Two results

Race One

Redding was in 10th position early on, while Bridewell was able to move into third place just after.

There was a crash in the formative stages of the race when Dan Linfoot slipped off, but thankfully he did not appear seriously injured.

Brookes held onto the lead from Buchan in second, but Iddon started to move up the pack into fourth place.

Redding moved into seventh around a third of a way into the race as he closed in on the leading pack, and made it into fifth on lap eight, before finishing in fourth after a mistake from Iddon.

A neat move from Buchan on lap 11 allowed him to usurp Brookes for the lead.

In one of the least dramatic races of the season so far, Buchan was able to settle into his lead relatively unchallenged to claim victory.

Race One results