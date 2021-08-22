Peter Hickman’s excellent weekend at Cadwell Park continued as he claimed victory in Race 2 on Sunday.

It was a notable effort, as he lost the race lead heading into the opening corner - with championship leader Jason O’Halloran swooping by.

O’Halloran was extremely strong on the opening laps and looked well set to claim the win, but Hickman found pace as the race progressed and he regained the lead on lap nine of the 18 laps.

Hickman’s pace in the second half of the laps was important, as he came under pressure from O’Halloran on the final lap but he was able to fend off the championship leader by 0.155 seconds.

"It is awesome," Hickman said.

The bike is working well again. It is fantastic for the team. It is my first double win in a weekend and hopefully we can do one more again later this afternoon.

Tommy Bridewell showed excellent pace to race through the field for third and he looks the one to watch in Race 3 later in the afternoon.

In the championship standings, O’Halloran extended his lead. The Yamaha man now has 317 points - 94 points clear of team-mate Tarran Mackenzie who was not on the grid after breaking a finger in a spectacular crash on Saturday.

“I was working at Peter and got close on the last lap, but you need more than one lap to make a pass here,” O’Halloran said. “I will keep working away on the podium points and work away on building a buffer.”

---

