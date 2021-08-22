Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) won the last race at Cadwell Park on Sunday evening.

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) took an early lead as he held off Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) and O’Halloran in second - who had started on pole - and third respectively in the late Sunday race,

By the seventh lap Hickman and O’Halloran were first and second, with Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) into third as Irwin had to drop down into fourth

Cadwell Park Hickman fends off O’Halloran to secure second win of weekend 5 HOURS AGO

The top three were almost three seconds clear of the cashing pack with 13 of 18 laps run, and seemed content to cruise to their own podium places.

O’Halloran pounced late, as Hickman made a costly mistake, for the win as he asserted his position at the top of the placings.

Speaking to Eurosport after the race, O'Halloran said: “Fair play to Pete [Hickman], he set such a good lap time the whole way. I just said to myself, ‘Don’t let him break you enough to see it on the pit board,’ to see the gap, because that gives you a little bit of confidence.

“I didn't let the gap get too big. I just kept the pressure on and he made a little mistake.

I went for it in turn three, it was a little bit sketchy, because it’s not a normal place to pass. It’s been an amazing day. I’ve been wanting to win here for a long time so it’s a special day.

O’Halloran is top of the standings on 342 points, with Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) in second and Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) third on 223. Mackenzie was not on the grid for either of Sunday's races after breaking a finger in a spectacular crash on Saturday.

‘He gets thrown over the top!’ - Mackenzie suffers spectacular crash at Cadwell Park

- - -

Watch BSB across Eurosport and the Eurosport app . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

British Superbikes O'Halloran wins Sunday's final race at Cadwell Park 21 MINUTES AGO