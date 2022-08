British Superbikes

Bradley Ray takes Sprint race and sets new record time around Cadwell Park

Watch the finish to the Sprint Race on Sunday at Cadwell Park as Bradley Ray put in a fantastic lap to take the Sprint Race win and set a new record time going around the track. Behind him were Rory Skinner and Danny Buchan, with the latter securing his first podium of the season. The win means Ray has closed the gap on leader Jason O'Halloran to 12 points.

00:00:44, 2 minutes ago