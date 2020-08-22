British Superbikes

Danny Buchan secures impressive pole at Snetterton

Danny Buchan

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Danny Buchan has qualified on pole position for the opening race at Snetterton later today, in the second event on the British Superbikes calendar.

The Kawasaki rider beat Bradley Ray's target and ended up the only qualifier under 1 min 48 seconds.

  • Watch BSB LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Kyle Ryde also snuck home past Ray, with the chequered flag raised, with a time of 1:48.020.

Josh Brookes in the Ducacti was three thousandths of a second behind Ray on second row of the grid.

Championship leader Glenn Irwin lines up just behind them on the third row after finishing fifth.

Although Andrew Irwin finished eighth in qualifying he will start at the back of the grid as punishment for dangerous driving in the opening round, which also saw him lose the points from his second-place finish in Race Three at Donnington.

