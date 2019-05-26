Getty Images

Scott Redding doubles up at Donington before red flag

By Eurosport

13 hours agoUpdated 12 hours ago

Scott Redding doubled up at Donington Park on Sunday to win his second race of the weekend before the racing was halted following a red flag.

26-year-old Redding won his first ever British Superbikes race in Race 1 on Saturday, becoming the 50th different rider to win a BSB race.

He doubled up on Sunday with another excellent performance, striking late before the race was halted by a red flag.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider didn’t reach the top five until lap 11, when he made his move to push higher up the circuit.

