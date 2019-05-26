26-year-old Redding won his first ever British Superbikes race in Race 1 on Saturday, becoming the 50th different rider to win a BSB race.

Watch British Superbikes live on Eurosport

He doubled up on Sunday with another excellent performance, striking late before the race was halted by a red flag.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider didn’t reach the top five until lap 11, when he made his move to push higher up the circuit.

Video - Redding doubles up after weather forces red flag 02:05

Race 3 will take place from 16:30 GMT and will be live on Quest and the Eurosport Player