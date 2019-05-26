Getty Images
Scott Redding doubles up at Donington before red flag
Scott Redding doubled up at Donington Park on Sunday to win his second race of the weekend before the racing was halted following a red flag.
26-year-old Redding won his first ever British Superbikes race in Race 1 on Saturday, becoming the 50th different rider to win a BSB race.
He doubled up on Sunday with another excellent performance, striking late before the race was halted by a red flag.
The Be Wiser Ducati rider didn’t reach the top five until lap 11, when he made his move to push higher up the circuit.
