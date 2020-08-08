British Superbikes
Donington Park

Jason O'Halloran secures pole position for British Superbikes season opener

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jason O'Halloran

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport UK
3 minutes ago | Updated a few seconds ago

Jason O'Halloran has secured pole for the opening race of the British Superbike Championship

Hector Barbera, and Kyle Ryde will complete the front row ahead of Race 1 on Saturday afternoon.

British Superbikes

Full Throttle: Eugene Laverty - 'It’s a tough position to be in'

13/07/2020 AT 19:06

The qualifying race was not short of drama as Joe Francis took a tumble but emerged from the accident unscathed.

Play Icon
British Superbikes

The Social Distancing Garage - Andrew Irwin takes on Eurosport's Quiz

30/06/2020 AT 13:50
Play Icon
British Superbikes

Storm Stacey stars in Show and Tell in Social Distancing Garage

23/06/2020 AT 09:32
Related Topics
British SuperbikesDonington Park
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On