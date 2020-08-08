Jason O'Halloran secures pole position for British Superbikes season opener

Jason O'Halloran has secured pole for the opening race of the British Superbike Championship

Hector Barbera, and Kyle Ryde will complete the front row ahead of Race 1 on Saturday afternoon.

The qualifying race was not short of drama as Joe Francis took a tumble but emerged from the accident unscathed.

