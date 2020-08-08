Jason O'Halloran secures pole position for British Superbikes season opener

Jason O'Halloran
Image credit: Eurosport
Jason O'Halloran has secured pole for the opening race of the British Superbike Championship
Hector Barbera, and Kyle Ryde will complete the front row ahead of Race 1 on Saturday afternoon.
