British Superbikes

Donington Park - 'A masterclass!' - Jason O'Halloran takes his first win of the season

Catch up with the thrilling final lap of Race 2 of the Donington Park week in the British Superbikes championship. It was a great day for Jason O'Halloran as he produced a stellar ride to take the win, his first of the season. Stream the 2022 British Superbikes season on discovery+

00:01:54, 21 minutes ago