Eurosport agrees long-term deal for Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Eurosport today announced it will renew its long-standing media partnership with series promoters and rights holder, MotorSport Vision Racing, for the Bennetts British Superbike Championship for a further seven years – effective from 2021.

Eurosport renews its exclusive LIVE coverage of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship with seven-year deal from 2021

Includes live free-to-air coverage on UK channel Quest

Coverage will be broadcast Europe-wide, meaning millions of fans across the continent can experience thrilling season-long action. Highlights from every round will also be broadcast free-to-air on channel Quest, as well as a selection of live races.

First airing on the network in 2008, Eurosport and Eurosport Player will continue to screen full race weekend coverage from every round, including support classes such as the Quattro Group British Supersport/GP2, British Talent Cup, Pirelli National Superstock, HEL Junior Supersport, Ducati TriOptions Cup and the Molson Group British Sidecar Championships.

---

Simon Downing, Head of Factual and Sport Discovery UK, said:

This agreement underlines our long-term commitment to premium content. Motorsport is a key pillar for Eurosport and we see British Superbikes as a fundamental component of the portfolio.

“We have the ability to leverage Discovery’s wider UK network offering season-long coverage free-to-air to broaden the reach and engage new audiences.

“We’re excited to continue super-serving fans with a high-quality viewing experience through unrivalled production and expertise.”

---

Stuart Higgs, BSB Series Director said:

“To confirm this agreement within the very turbulent period we are all experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is a tremendous statement of confidence for the BSB Championship.

“Eurosport have been with us from day one of this most recent era of the championship, and now as part of the broader Discovery Group with access to their multiple platforms we can continue to grow our audience.”

“I am particularly pleased to improve our free-to-air offering with a selection of live events together with highlights from all rounds on Quest.”

---

Eurosport’s stellar line-up of experts is headlined by six-time British Superbike champion and record holder Shane “Shakey” Byrne, as well as two-time winner James Whitham and former World Superbike rider James Haydon.

Widely regarded as one of the most competitive two-wheel Championships, the series showcases some of the most exciting up-and-coming talent and has played a key role in the career paths for World Superbikes Champions Troy Bayliss, Neil Hodgson and James Toseland. The 2019 season saw Scott Redding win the British Superbike Championship in his debut season and has since made the step-up to World Superbikes for 2020.

Eurosport’s ever-growing portfolio of live motorsport includes the FIM Superbike World Championship; 24 Hours of Le Mans, FIA Formula E Championship, plus it recently announced a Europe-wide agreement to broadcast the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship for the 2020 season.

