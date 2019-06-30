Getty Images
Farmer suffers double leg break at Knockhill
British Superbikes rider Keith Farmer suffered fractures to both of his legs in a crash during qualifying at Knockhill.
The Tyco BMW rider came off his bike on Turn 3, with the crash resulting in bilateral fractures to his lower legs.
Farmer was treated at the circuit's own medical facilities and has since been moved to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
The crash was especially disappointing for the Tyco man after he had impressed in qualifying as the second fastest.
Conditions were made difficult by heavy rain, which had already delayed the session..
