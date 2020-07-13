Full Throttle: Eugene Laverty - 'It’s a tough position to be in'

BMW World Superbike rider Eugene Laverty joins Eurosport’s Greg Haines for an in-depth interview in Monday’s Full Throttle podcast.

Following the surprise announcement that Michael van der Mark will switch from Yamaha to BMW for the 2021 Superbike World Championship season, it means one of the current two riders will be out of a job as of the end of the current campaign. Who will stay and who will go? Eugene Laverty or 2013 World Champion Tom Sykes?

“You know nothing, Jon Snow!” says Laverty, bringing a touch of Game of Thrones into the Eurosport podcast. “I think that’s pretty much where we’re at if the last few weeks are anything to go by. That’s why I’m just concentrating on my performance, keeping in contact with BMW…and there’s not much else we can do.



“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a tough position to be in. We’re trying to concentrate on being the best we can be for the upcoming season but not knowing if we’re going to have a job for the following season. I don’t know if we’re going to be judged on the test or if they’re going to judge us on races. It’s a tough one to know.”





