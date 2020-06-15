Full Throttle: 'With no Showdown, you have to play it differently'

Heading into a curtailed Bennetts British Superbike Championship season, one of the biggest talking points to come out of the calendar announcement is that the Showdown format will not be used.

As announced last week, all of the action will be broadcast live and exclusive on Eurosport in a fresh seven-year deal stretching to 2027 – including coverage on free-to-air channel Quest.

BSB’s hard work appears to have paid off, with a six-round calendar starting on the weekend of August 8-9 with three premier class races per weekend. The action will commence on the National Circuit at Donington Park before taking in Snetterton, Silverstone, Oulton Park and Donington’s Grand Prix circuit prior to the finale on the Grand Prix Circuit at Brands Hatch on October 18. The first three rounds are set to take place behind closed doors as social distancing restrictions remain.

"Jason (O’Halloran, McAMS Yamaha team-mate) and I usually have PR things and signings to do, so it will be a bit quieter over the race weekends,” Tarran Mackenzie tells Eurosport commentator Greg Haines in Monday’s #FullThrottle podcast. “I’m not sure if that’s a good thing because it gives you more time to think! It will be strange but, luckily, with you guys on Eurosport you’ll get all the action on the TV."

Following two seasons in which the title had been won before the final race meeting of the campaign, BSB introduced the Showdown format in 2010 - which saw the riders whittled down to the top six contenders with seven races remaining, guaranteeing the fight went down to the final meeting of the year.

How does Mackenzie see the new 18-race championship panning out, considering testing has been so limited and there is no Showdown to take into consideration?

"It’s not like anyone has been riding the whole time on tracks or whatever - it’s not like anyone has an advantage from that point of view," saus Mackenzie.

"It will still be the same guys, the experienced guys (who have the best chance); guys like Tommy Bridewell and Josh Brookes. I don’t think it will affect the order too much. You have a little bit of an idea from winter testing but it’s difficult to take anything from that because turning up to a colder Silverstone than testing at a nice warm Monteblanco (Spain) is always a bit different. It will be interesting to see who’s at the front and who’s not.

"Being consistent is key. We have three races per weekend and not so many rounds, with no Showdown, so you have to play it a bit differently."

