British Superbikes paused to remember Chrissy Rouse ahead of the final weekend at Brands Hatch, with a host of stars from the paddock paying tribute in the wake of his death.

Hundreds of people gathered on the grid behind his No. 69 bike for a 69-second silence ahead of qualifying.

In an emotional tribute video, riders and staff paid tribute to the former National Superstock 1000 champion.

“My very last conversation with Chrissy was just before his last race,” recalled Christian Iddon.

“Typical Chrissy, it’s minutes before he’s going to race and he wasn’t worried about his racing, he was asking me how I was.

“I’d had a bit of a crash the week before and he was giving me advice and actually asking about my wellbeing. It’s just how he was. I’m going to miss him.”

Scores of tributes have already flooded in for Rouse , who suffered the fatal crash on the opening lap of Race 3 on October 2.

Although he underwent an emergency neurosurgical procedure, he died in hospital last Thursday.

“Chrissy Rouse ‘the racer’ is the person I’ll be remembering for sure,” said Billy McConnell.

“It came as such a sudden shock. You always think it’s going to be alright and then that sad news comes and you realise you lost a brother and a friend.”

Zoe Burn said she would "always remember" his smile and "little giggle".

“He was just such a special person, such a kind person,” she said.

Rouse was a hugely popular figure in the sport and hosted the Chasin' the Racin' podcast.

“To us, he’s just the lovable young gentleman that we know him as. The minute he put that helmet on, I don’t know what happened to him, he just turned into the most aggressive, fierce rider,” said Steve Brogan.

“Lastly, and most importantly, Chrissy not only won the heart of the British Superbike paddock, he won the heart of the whole motorsport industry. Just for the true young gentleman he was – and that’s how I’ll always remember Chrissy.”

