British Superbikes

‘I’ll always remember that smile’ – BSB stars pay tribute to Chrissy Rouse

British Superbikes paused to remember Chrissy Rouse ahead of the final weekend at Brands Hatch, with a host of stars from the paddock paying tribute in the wake of his death. Rouse died following a crash at Donington Park at the age of 26.

00:05:12, 30 minutes ago