Jason O'Halloran took a second victory in the 11th round of Bennetts British Superbikes at Oulton Park.

The McAMS Yamaha rider led from the front after starting on pole, though VisionTrack Ducati's Christian Iddon pushed him much of the way, with Danny Buchan also lurking in third.

British Superbikes Jason O’Halloran wins Race 1 at Oulton Park A DAY AGO

Meanwhile, campaign leader Glenn Irwin had to retire with a technical fault, and as a result his 30-point cushion at the top is now reduced to five.

Josh Brookes had one of the most impressive performances of the day in his VisionTrack Ducati as he moved up from seventh to fourth place. Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki's Lee Jackson took fifth.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Round 11 result

Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha)

Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.214s

Danny Buchan (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +1.129s

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) +4.305s

Lee Jackson (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +10.648s

Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +11.478s

Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +11.819s

Bradley Ray (SYNETIQ BMW) +12.611s

Luke Mossey (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +12.683s

Peter Hickman (Global Robots BMW) +15.078s

Jason O’Halloran wins Race 1 at Oulton Park

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings after Round 11

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) 168

Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 163

Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) 146

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) 143

Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 129

Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 118

Kyle Ryde (Buildbase Suzuki) 117

Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) 105

Lee Jackson (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) 99

Danny Buchan (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) 79

Oulton Park Jason O'Halloran takes pole at Oulton Park YESTERDAY AT 12:49