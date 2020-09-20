VisionTrack Ducati's Josh Brookes won the third of three weekend races at Oulton Park on Sunday afternoon.

Brookes finished in eighth place on Saturday but grabbed fourth on Sunday's first race. Brookes started the final race from pole and held off challenges from Jason O'Halloran, who had won the weekend's first two races.

Christian Iddon pushed his teammate early on and attempted an attack with three laps to go. The failure of the move cost him time and allowed Brookes to pull away for his second win of the season.

O'Halloran missed out on his third podium finish of the weekend and could only grab hold of fourth place, but he finishes the weekend in second in the chase for the title.

Glenn Irwin came sixth for Honda, and saw his lead in the overall standings cut to two points

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Round 12 result

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati)

Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +1.622s

Lee Jackson (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +1.803s

Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +1.899s

Danny Buchan (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +10.176s

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +10.362s

Bradley Ray (SYNETIQ BMW) +13.112s

Peter Hickman (Global Robots BMW) +16.968s

Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +17.792s

Luke Mossey (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +18.232s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) 178

Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 176

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) 168

Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) 166

Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 134

Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 125

Kyle Ryde (Buildbase Suzuki) 120

Lee Jackson (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) 115

Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) 105

Danny Buchan (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) 90

