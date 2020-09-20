VisionTrack Ducati's Josh Brookes won the third of three weekend races at Oulton Park on Sunday afternoon.
Brookes finished in eighth place on Saturday but grabbed fourth on Sunday's first race. Brookes started the final race from pole and held off challenges from Jason O'Halloran, who had won the weekend's first two races.
Christian Iddon pushed his teammate early on and attempted an attack with three laps to go. The failure of the move cost him time and allowed Brookes to pull away for his second win of the season.
O'Halloran missed out on his third podium finish of the weekend and could only grab hold of fourth place, but he finishes the weekend in second in the chase for the title.
Glenn Irwin came sixth for Honda, and saw his lead in the overall standings cut to two points
Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Round 12 result
Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati)
Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +1.622s
Lee Jackson (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +1.803s
Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +1.899s
Danny Buchan (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +10.176s
Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +10.362s
Bradley Ray (SYNETIQ BMW) +13.112s
Peter Hickman (Global Robots BMW) +16.968s
Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +17.792s
Luke Mossey (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +18.232s
Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings
Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) 178
Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 176
Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) 168
Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) 166
Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 134
Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 125
Kyle Ryde (Buildbase Suzuki) 120
Lee Jackson (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) 115
Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) 105
Danny Buchan (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) 90