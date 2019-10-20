Going into the second race, Redding led Brookes by just 19 championship points after Brookes won the first race on Saturday.

Race two went to the wire with Brookes leading by just 0.119, and now so too does the title.

Video - 'Just what he needed!' Brookes sets up final-race showdown with Redding 02:28

However, with Brookes still 14 points behind Redding, even with a victory in the third race he would need Redding to fall somewhat shorter than second place in order to clinch the title.

Tommy Bridewell who came in third place in the second race and is also third in the overall standing, is out of contention for the title, lagging by more than 100 points.

The final race of the day - and the season - starts at 4.00pm on Sunday.