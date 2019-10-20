Brookes took the early lead in the final race of the day, and initially looked like he might get his way, with Redding lagging behind in fourth place before edging into third in the eighth lap.

But with the Championship in the bag as long as he could manage a top-five finish, Redding didn't seem to pressure himself much to make further gains, still back in third place as they went into their last three laps.

It was Brookes who ultimately won the final race in addition to Saturday and Sunday's earlier efforts, but with a third-place finish behind Tommy Bridewell in the final race that was enough to seal the deal for Redding.

Earlier in the day, going into the second race, Redding led Be Wiser Ducati team-mate Brookes by just 19 championship points after Brookes won the first race on Saturday.

Race two went to the wire with Brookes leading by just 0.119, and so too did the title.