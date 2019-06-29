Xavi Fores tames wet conditions to take first BSB pole

Wet weather wreaked havoc with the schedule at Knockhill, first delaying and then reducing qualifying to a one off 40-minute affair in which Flores, in his debut season in the series, gave Honda their first pole since 2017.

Watch British Superbikes live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

A 51.557 time was enough to ensure the 33-year-old begins round five of the championship at the point of the grid, with Keith Farmer and Danny Buchan 0.135 further back. Championship leader Tommy Bridewell had to settle for 10th in wet conditions at the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife, with Josh Brookes 15th and Scott Redding 16th.

“I’m so, so happy with my first pole position in BSB and especially in the conditions, I honestly didn’t expect to do it in wet conditions on a track I have not rode in the wet before,” Fores told the official BSB website post-race.

“We made some big improvements from Brands Hatch when we raced in the wet and it paid off today.

“Hopefully tomorrow we will enjoy our racing, even if it is dry, but we have a good set-up with the bike and starting from the front row it will be interesting. But we will defend our position in order to get good points for the championship.”

Fores, who switched to BSB from World Superbike over the summer, will chase a maiden win in the championship in Race 1 which starts 13:30 on Sunday.