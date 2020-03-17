The opening round of the 2020 season was due to take place at Silverstone on the weekend of April 10-12, with a test event scheduled at the same value for April 1-2 also cancelled.

The start of the campaign has been postponed until "at least" the end of next month and organisers are monitoring the situation with regards to a new date.

"Yesterday (16 March) the UK Government announced further and significant measures designed to suppress the spread of the Coronavirus and limit Covid-19 infections," a statement read.

"Following the MCRCB and the ACU’s suspension of all motorcycle circuit racing events until at least the end of April, a decision which will be kept under review as the situation progresses, MSVR can confirm that the forthcoming official test (1/2 April) at Silverstone is cancelled, and the opening round of the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship also at Silverstone (10-12 April), will be postponed until later in the year.

"Series promoter and organiser MSVR is continuing to work closely with teams, circuits, broadcasters and partners to evaluate the constantly-changing situation and will provide further updates when available."

Covid-19 has forced the postponement or cancellation of numerous sporting events across the world of sport.