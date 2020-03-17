Getty Images
British Superbikes postponed amid coronavirus fears
All British Superbikes events until the end of April have been postponed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world.
The opening round of the 2020 season was due to take place at Silverstone on the weekend of April 10-12, with a test event scheduled at the same value for April 1-2 also cancelled.
The start of the campaign has been postponed until "at least" the end of next month and organisers are monitoring the situation with regards to a new date.
"Yesterday (16 March) the UK Government announced further and significant measures designed to suppress the spread of the Coronavirus and limit Covid-19 infections," a statement read.
"Following the MCRCB and the ACU’s suspension of all motorcycle circuit racing events until at least the end of April, a decision which will be kept under review as the situation progresses, MSVR can confirm that the forthcoming official test (1/2 April) at Silverstone is cancelled, and the opening round of the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship also at Silverstone (10-12 April), will be postponed until later in the year.
"Series promoter and organiser MSVR is continuing to work closely with teams, circuits, broadcasters and partners to evaluate the constantly-changing situation and will provide further updates when available."
Covid-19 has forced the postponement or cancellation of numerous sporting events across the world of sport.