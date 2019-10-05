Echoing FP3 earlier in the day, it was tight between the Be Wiser Ducati riders. Indeed in the first qualifying session, Brookes once again came out on top.

But in Q3, Redding put a distance of 0.429 between himself and Brookes, to take pole for Sunday's race.

The pair go into Sunday with the narrowest of margins between them in the overall standings, with Redding ahead by just 14 points on 595.

Tommy Bridewell - who managed third place in Q2 - is in third place in the overall standings as The Showdown continues.