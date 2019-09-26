The 29-year-old, who parted ways with the Northern Ireland team after competing in the Netherlands, spoke of his future.

With an eye on the 2020 British Superbike season he was coy on his precise thoughts, but did say he was in talks.

"There’s nothing I can say other than to thank the team for the opportunity," he told the Newsletter.

"I don’t want to comment any further than that at this stage.

" I am speaking with two teams and I’m quite far on in my discussions with them. "

Irwin has been linked with Moto Rapido Ducati and Honda Racing, among other teams.

"Obviously there are Ducatis out there other than the PBM bikes and there is the possibility of teams expanding.

"That’s only one example but there are other opportunities as well."

Irwin, who finished third overall in the 2018 BSB Showdown, began the season with reigning BSB champions Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki but left the team by mutual consent in July.