A red flag on lap four initially delayed proceedings, with Brookes starting from pole position on Saturday - his fourth of the season after setting an impressive pace in qualifying.

Tommy Bridewell, third place in the championship standings, was forced to retire due to technical problems despite a promising start, taking the lead at one point.

Bradley Ray came in second to secure his first podium finish for Suzuki, while Brookes' Ducati teammate Scot Redding finished in third place.

Brookes' victory further widens the gap between him at the top of the championship standings and Redding, who is currently second overall.