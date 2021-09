British Superbikes

BSB Showdown – ‘How good has he looked?’ - Tommy Bridewell doubles up at Oulton Park

Tommy Bridewell doubled up at Oulton Park, winning Race 3 at the BSB Showdown. Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) finished second and Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) third. Jason O'Halloran crashed meaning his McAMS Yamaha team-mate leads the overall standings.

