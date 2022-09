British Superbikes

'I did not see this coming' - Lee Jackson wins 'most bizarre race' at Oulton Park

It's fair to say that Sunday's race at Oulton Park was one for the ages as the race was red flagged not once, but twice due to crashes. It was then shortened to seven laps and of all people it was Lee Jackson who took a stunning win. It was not without drama though, with his nearest competitor Tommy Bridewell coming temporarily out of the saddle during the last lap.

