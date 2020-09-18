Jason O'Halloran pipped Danny Buchan in the opening free practice session at Oulton Park in the latest round of the British Superbike Championship.
O’Halloran, who is bidding to become the eighth different race winner of the season, went to the top of the times in the closing minutes of the opening free practice.
Championship leader Glenn Irwin jumped to third in the timings for Honda Racing, narrowly moving ahead of Silverstone race winner Kyle Ryde for the Buildbase Suzuki team. Luke Mossey completed the top five.
Lee Jackson held Christian Iddon at bay for sixth position at the end of free practice one, with the VisionTrack Ducati team rider ahead of Tommy Bridewell and teammate Josh Brookes as the trio of Ducatis were locked together on the timesheets.
Andrew Irwin rounded out the top 10 for Honda Racing, just ahead of Jack Kennedy who made his debut with the RAF Regular and Reserve Kawasaki team.
Free Practice 1 results
Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 1m:35.180s
Danny Buchan (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.825s
Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.969s
Kyle Ryde (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.975s
Luke Mossey (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +1.108s
Lee Jackson (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +1.170s
Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +1.242s
Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +1.269s
Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) +1.430s
Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +1.529s