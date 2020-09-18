Jason O'Halloran pipped Danny Buchan in the opening free practice session at Oulton Park in the latest round of the British Superbike Championship.

O’Halloran, who is bidding to become the eighth different race winner of the season, went to the top of the times in the closing minutes of the opening free practice.

Championship leader Glenn Irwin jumped to third in the timings for Honda Racing, narrowly moving ahead of Silverstone race winner Kyle Ryde for the Buildbase Suzuki team. Luke Mossey completed the top five.

Lee Jackson held Christian Iddon at bay for sixth position at the end of free practice one, with the VisionTrack Ducati team rider ahead of Tommy Bridewell and teammate Josh Brookes as the trio of Ducatis were locked together on the timesheets.

Andrew Irwin rounded out the top 10 for Honda Racing, just ahead of Jack Kennedy who made his debut with the RAF Regular and Reserve Kawasaki team.

Free Practice 1 results

Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 1m:35.180s

Danny Buchan (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.825s

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.969s

Kyle Ryde (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.975s

Luke Mossey (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +1.108s

Lee Jackson (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +1.170s

Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +1.242s

Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +1.269s

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) +1.430s

Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +1.529s

