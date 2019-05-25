Redding claims Race One win at Donington

From the start, Josh Brookes led Jason O'Halloran and Tarran Mackenzie.

On lap two, Tommy Bridewell moved into third, ahead of McAms Yamaha's Mackenzie, and a brave move took him into second behind Brookes.

Brookes then slipped down two places when Bridewell completed his drive forward to take the lead, and Mackenzie put him into third.

On lap seven Brookes suffered a crash to put him out of contention, but thankfully was able to walk away from the incident apparently unscathed.

Video - British Superbikes rider in terrifying crash at Donington 00:39

Championship joint-leaders Bridewell and Mackenzie were pitted against one another at the head of the pack, and it took all Bridewell's focus to stay ahead of his rival going into the halfway mark.

With 10 laps remaining, Redding started to close the gap on Bridewell and Mackenzie, but Mackenzie kept his focus to leap into the front, but only briefly, with Bridewell back in front after a short tussle at Roberts.

Video - See how Scott Redding claimed Race One at Donington 01:47

Then, with only five laps to go, Fores closed in to add further pressure at the top, with less than half a second separating the front four, as Redding dramatically took the lead.

Ducati rider Redding asserted his position as he moved in front, and started to stretch the gap between him and the rest of the pack. At the chequered flag, Mackenzie secured second, Fores third, and former leader Bridewell came in fifth behind O'Halloran.