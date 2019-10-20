It has been a superb year for 'Litty Committee' and though he will leave British Superbikes for World Superbikes in 2020 he does so with plenty of memories.

Let's have a look back at the extraordinary 12 rounds that the Be Wiser Ducati rider enjoyed in 2019...

Round 1

There was little indication it would be his year back in April, as Tarran McKenzie finished first in both races at Silverstone, although the first was taken off him for contact causing Jason O'Hallaran to crash, so Josh Elliott took maximum points.

Video - Tarran Mackenzie claims maiden BSB race win 03:11

Redding only got on the podium due to Mackenzie's disqualification but already he was sending a warning to his competitors that he was at home in this championship.

Video - Redding: I feel at home... I’m not the ugly duckling any more 04:15

Round 2

British Superbikes veteran Josh Brookes won both races at Oulton Park with Redding only managing fifth and fourth place respectively.

Video - Brookes does the Oulton Park double with victory in Race 2 02:26

Round 3

All changed at Donington though. Redding came into the round an after-thought, and ended it leading the standings after winning all three races - and his expressive delight at getting on board in style showed why he has endeared himself to British Superbikes fans.

Round 4

Video - ‘I deserve a couple of beers’ – Redding on Donington triple 00:59

The Gloucester rider twice put himself in pole position Brands Hatch but tyre trouble hindered him in Race 1 then he was bettered by team-mate Brookes who completed a double in Race 2.

Video - Brookes holds off Bridewell to secure double at Brands Hatch 01:34

Round 5

Moving north of the border, Redding split races with Danny Buchan to return to the top of the standings but the accolades were overshadowed by the luckless Keith Farmer suffering a gruesome double leg break.

Round 6

The East Anglian track at Snetterton proved to the leader's liking and he won both races to put some distance between himself and the pack.

Video - Watch Redding cruise to race two victory in Snetterton 03:40

Round 7

There was drama aplenty in Race 2 at Thruxton, which they might have renamed the James Taylor race, as fire and rain saw it delayed twice. Redding nabbed two second places behind maiden tour winner Andrew Irwin and Brookes.

Video - 'Elation!' - Andrew Irwin wins maiden BSB race 01:34

Round 8

Our man finished fifth in the first race at Caldwell Park but we saw his fiery side in Race 2 as he exchanged angry words with Andy Irwin after a collision put them both out of the race.

Round 9

After winning race 2 at Caldwell Park, Brookes showed he was still capable of winning the championship by leading all the way from pole in Race 1 at Oulton Park, but Redding came back to win the second race with Tommy Bridewell taking the third.

Round 10

The Showdown began in the Netherlands and this brought the best out of Redding as he took both races in Assen.

Video - Redding doubles up at Assen 02:11

Round 11

If there was any doubt of Redding going into the last round in command of the championship he put it to bed by winning both races as the tour returned to Donington.

Video - Redding dominant in Showdown: The 2019 BSB season so far 04:08

Round 12

There was little doubt of Redding winning the championship going into Brands Hatch, but in typical fashion he let it go down to the final race as his team-mate Brookes won the first two races, while Redding placed third and second. This left the bleach-blond west country raider needing a top five finish to be assured of winning and he duly finished third as Brookes sealed a hat-trick of victories.