Kyle Ryde wins Bennetts British Superbikes Round 8 at Silverstone for his maiden BSB victory.

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) finished in second (+1.686) while Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) taking third on the podium (+1.760).

Championship leader Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) finished a considerable distance behind in fourth (+3.383).

Ryde got off to a sharp start with Tarran MacKenzie (McAMS Yamaha) going wide which allowed Brookes the opportunity to move into second.

Brookes moved into the lead after lap five with Ryde in third before his lead got cut to just 0.11 seconds. The two then went side-by-side in the race for the lead before Ryde pulled the pin with two laps to go.

Ryde comfortably took spot in the end and broke into tears. Brookes and O'Halloran were engaged in a tight battle for second spot which the former edged.

