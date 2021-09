British Superbikes

British Superbikes 2021 – ‘Friends again?’ - Tarran Mackenzie beats Jason O'Halloran in Race 2 as Yamaha bounce back

Yamaha teammates Tarran Mackenzie and Jason O'Halloran managed to avoid each in Race 2 at Silverstone, after the pair had a huge crash on the penultimate lap of Race 1 on Saturday.

00:01:23, an hour ago